MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,293 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,058,650 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.