ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $79.50

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.50, but opened at $73.01. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $74.16, with a volume of 98,088 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after acquiring an additional 519,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $41,325,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $20,217,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

