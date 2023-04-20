Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 120.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 46.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 40,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 120.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

