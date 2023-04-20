Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $173.56 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day moving average is $165.67.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.
Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $307,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
