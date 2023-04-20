Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $173.56 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day moving average is $165.67.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $307,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.