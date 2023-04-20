Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.12, for a total value of $1,808,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

UTHR stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.17. 198,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,061,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.27.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

