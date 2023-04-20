Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Masco Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 2,846,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

