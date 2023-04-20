Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $13.52

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $14.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 682,993 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,248,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,295 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,157 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.