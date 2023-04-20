MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,337.75

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,337.75 and last traded at $1,326.13, with a volume of 83038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,314.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,210.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,036.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

