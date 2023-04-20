Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.2 %

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of MTH traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,558. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $130.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.04%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

