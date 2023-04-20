Metahero Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and approximately $703,802.79 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010306 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000869 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.