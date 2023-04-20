Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Tops $1.41 on Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $88.34 million and $134,959.75 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004882 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.49441975 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $130,501.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

