MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $306.80 and last traded at $297.94. Approximately 36,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 54,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.69.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.59% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

