Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 650,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 54,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.25. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.
