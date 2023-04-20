Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 650,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 54,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.25. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

