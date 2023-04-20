MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

MIND Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

