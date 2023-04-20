MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.
MIND Technology Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.
MIND Technology Company Profile
