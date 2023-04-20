Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 333,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after buying an additional 130,560 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,874,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,754,000 after buying an additional 486,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.44. 145,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,600. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

