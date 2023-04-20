Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 333,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies
In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Minerals Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.44. 145,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,600. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.30.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.