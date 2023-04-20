Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 949 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 460,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,830 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.1 %

OKE stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.59. 593,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,200. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

