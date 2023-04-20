Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Position Decreased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM cut its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 91.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after buying an additional 180,278 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.63. 352,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,598. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.