Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,060 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Workday by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.07. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

