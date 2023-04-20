Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 202 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $146.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.