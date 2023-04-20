Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in McKesson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $302,630,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $355.55 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.31.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.