Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETN opened at $163.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

