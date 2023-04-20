Mission Wealth Management LP Has $805,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

PayPal stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

