Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.