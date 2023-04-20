Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 239 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

