Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,852 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after buying an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SMFG opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

