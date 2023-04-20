Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $457.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

