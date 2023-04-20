Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.52

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 13465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Mitie Group

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.