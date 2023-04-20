Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,432.0 days.

MHVYF stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

