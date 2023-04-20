Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,432.0 days.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance
MHVYF stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.60.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
