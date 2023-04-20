Mizuho Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $31.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

