Mizuho Cuts Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $4.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.
Sabre Stock Performance
Shares of SABR opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sabre by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.
About Sabre
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
