Mizuho Cuts Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $4.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sabre by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

