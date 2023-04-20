Mizuho Increases GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $92.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GEHC. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $51,806.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,806.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,272 shares in the company, valued at $88,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

