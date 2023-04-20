Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,450 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,586 shares of company stock worth $3,881,346. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.