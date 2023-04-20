Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $9.22 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 183,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,847. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

