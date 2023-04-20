Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $54.21 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,210,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 3.2% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

