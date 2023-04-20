Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases 68,700 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.37% of Dynavax Technologies worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9,699.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 348,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 203,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.