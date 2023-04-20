Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 800,000 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,851,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after buying an additional 769,410 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 370,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 246,096 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 478,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

KVSC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

