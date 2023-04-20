Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.39% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $6,220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 68.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 20.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,175 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 36.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 28,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

