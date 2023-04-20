Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth about $2,154,000.
Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HSPOU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.80.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU – Get Rating).
