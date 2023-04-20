Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.30% of BlueRiver Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

BlueRiver Acquisition Price Performance

BLUA remained flat at $10.15 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

BlueRiver Acquisition Profile

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.