Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

