Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $1.54 Million Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 998.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863,005 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the period.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 805,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

(Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.