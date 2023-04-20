Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases 166,246 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,246 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.87% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 557,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 14,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,786. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

