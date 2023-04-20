Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 59,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 3,833,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,626,349. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

