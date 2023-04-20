Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9,580.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.6% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 793,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,541. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.