Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.19

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.19 ($2.63) and traded as high as GBX 254.80 ($3.15). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 249.80 ($3.09), with a volume of 1,802,296 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.22) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.09).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,923.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

