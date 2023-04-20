Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

