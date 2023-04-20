Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.24 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $227.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

