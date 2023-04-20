Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 5 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in AutoZone by 162.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 211.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $718,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7 %

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,663.16 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,691.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,498.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,443.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.