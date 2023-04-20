Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $323.12 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.44.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

