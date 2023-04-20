Morgan Stanley Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $140.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.50.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE:KMB opened at $138.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,539.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 233,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
